NH man arrested for DUI after hitting school bus

STODDARD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces drunk driving and other charges after rear-ending a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The New Hampshire State Police say Steven LaCroix, 61, of Stoddard, struck the rear-end of a school bus on Route 123 near the Stoddard Fire Department. There were no injuries. The school bus, which had 18 students on board, was slightly damaged.

Steve LaCroix faces drunk driving and other charges after rear-ending a school bus with his Cadillac XTS. (Photo provided)

Earlier, police had received numerous reports of an erratic driver on Route 9 in Roxbury and an apparent crash in Keene where the driver had lost a tire and the car was smoking.

LaCroix faces charges including aggravated DUI and negligent operation.

