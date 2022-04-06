Advertisement

NH man arrested for DUI after hitting school bus

Steven LaCroix
Steven LaCroix(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces drunk driving and other charges after rear-ending a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The New Hampshire State Police say Steven LaCroix, 61, of Stoddard, struck the rear-end of a school bus on Route 123 near the Stoddard Fire Department. There were no injuries. The school bus, which had 18 students on board, was slightly damaged.

Steve LaCroix faces drunk driving and other charges after rear-ending a school bus with his...
Steve LaCroix faces drunk driving and other charges after rear-ending a school bus with his Cadillac XTS.(Photo provided)

Earlier, police had received numerous reports of an erratic driver on Route 9 in Roxbury and an apparent crash in Keene where the driver had lost a tire and the car was smoking.

LaCroix faces charges including aggravated DUI and negligent operation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Tobin
Police: Jeffersonville man crashed into school bus while on drugs
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
An SUV burst into flames just outside the Union Memorial School in Colchester on Monday.
SUV bursts into flames at Colchester school
Michael Franklin
Police say NH man arrested on his way to meet child
Police say a Vermont prison inmate found dead in his cell took his own life. - File photo
Police: Vermont prison inmate died by suicide

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermont’s largest hospital continues to recover from flooding that closed down its operating...
UVM Medical Center recovering after weekend flooding
Adam Montgomery
Not guilty plea to gun charges from Harmony Montgomery’s dad
Vermont State Police are investigating gunshots fired at a home in Springfield on Tuesday.
Police investigate shots fired in Springfield