Not guilty plea to gun charges from Harmony Montgomery’s dad

Adam Montgomery
Adam Montgomery(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The father of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 has waived his arraignment on eight new, unrelated firearms theft charges from that year, and his attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Adam Montgomery is accused of stealing a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 of 2019, receiving stolen property for retaining the weapons, being a felon in possessing the weapons, and being “an armed career criminal.”

Montgomery has a criminal record going back at least to 2007. He’s been in jail since January on a second-degree assault charge involving his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, accused of striking her in the face in July 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

