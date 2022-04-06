Not guilty plea to gun charges from Harmony Montgomery’s dad

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The father of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 has waived his arraignment on eight new, unrelated firearms theft charges from that year, and his attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Adam Montgomery is accused of stealing a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 of 2019, receiving stolen property for retaining the weapons, being a felon in possessing the weapons, and being “an armed career criminal.”

Montgomery has a criminal record going back at least to 2007. He’s been in jail since January on a second-degree assault charge involving his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, accused of striking her in the face in July 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Related Stories:

Harmony Montgomery’s dad faces unrelated gun theft charges

NH community not giving up in search for Harmony Montgomery

Father, stepmother of missing NH girl formally indicted

States seek to improve communication in child welfare cases

Review: Claim that missing NH girl had black eye unfounded

Mass. chief justice orders review in Harmony Montgomery case

NH missing girl’s disappearance narrowed to 13-day window; stepmother appears in court

NH to conduct internal review over missing girl’s custody

Sununu questions Massachusetts’ handling of missing child case

Reward increases for missing New Hampshire girl

New charges filed against missing NH girl’s stepmother

Search finished at Harmony Montgomery’s last-known residence

Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud

Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

Police tip line, rewards set up for NH girl last seen in 2019

Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say

NH police investigate disappearance of girl last seen in 2019

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)