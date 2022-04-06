Obstruction Zone: How Vermont’s land-use regulations complicate the state’s housing crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the major reasons for the state’s chronic housing shortage, according to developers, is Vermont’s complicated regulatory model for new development.

Act 250 has proven notoriously difficult to reform in recent years, in large part because of the fervor it inspires. Legislative efforts have bogged down or blown up amid disagreements between the administration of Gov. Phil Scott, who views the law as a fundamental impediment to growth, and environmental groups seeking tougher protections for natural areas.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Chelsea Edgar and Kevin McCallum, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.