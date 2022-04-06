Police release new photo of missing Vermont woman
SEARSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say there have been several unconfirmed sightings of a missing Vermont woman.
Vermont State Police are searching for Mary Reid, 53, of Searsburg.
They say there have been several unconfirmed reports of a person matching Reid’s description in the Brattleboro and Rutland areas.
They put out this new photo of Reid Wednesday and said she might be wearing a maroon hat and carrying a pink insulated cup with a metal straw.
She has seven tattoos, including a black stallion on her hip.
Police want to hear from you if you’ve seen her. Call the barracks in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.
