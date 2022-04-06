Police release new photo of missing Vermont woman

SEARSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say there have been several unconfirmed sightings of a missing Vermont woman.

Vermont State Police are searching for Mary Reid, 53, of Searsburg.

They say there have been several unconfirmed reports of a person matching Reid’s description in the Brattleboro and Rutland areas.

They put out this new photo of Reid Wednesday and said she might be wearing a maroon hat and carrying a pink insulated cup with a metal straw.

She has seven tattoos, including a black stallion on her hip.

Police want to hear from you if you’ve seen her. Call the barracks in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.

