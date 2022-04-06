Rescue crews search for missing boater in Moore Reservoir

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Rescue crews are desperately searching for a missing boater on a Connecticut River reservoir.

Littleton Fire officials say three anglers were on a boat at the Moore Reservoir when it capsized around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two made their way to an island and were rescued.

Rescue crews from Vermont and New Hampshire were still searching for the third person late Wednesday afternoon.

The hydro company that owns the dam reduced the river flow to help rescuers.

Littleton Fire tells us the water at Moore Reservoir is just 36 degrees.

