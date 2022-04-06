UVMMC continues to recovering from weekend flooding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest hospital continues to recover from flooding that closed down all their operating rooms.

On Saturday, a pipe burst forcing the hospital to shutdown 22 operating rooms with 49 surgeries being postponed as of Monday. The hospital says there will be more postponements throughout the week.

UVMMC says all five of their operating rooms at their Fanny Allen campus are back open, helping to take some pressure off that surgery backlog created by the flood.

