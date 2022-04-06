Vermont launches online surplus property site

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is constantly selling surplus property they no longer have use for, everything from office supplies to vehicles -- and now there’s a new way to see what’s available.

The state has launched a new online showroom that allows buyers to browse surplus items available for sale, current online public auctions, and active bids.

Officials say the new website allows people to browse all the bargains from the comfort of home. “I actually do think it’s a good deal. What we try to do is recoup some of the state’s expenses when purchasing the items. But we also want the taxpayer to have availability of items that their tax dollars purchased,” said Sarah Grenier with the Department of Buildings and General Services.

Many of the items can still be viewed in person at their Waterbury store at 434 Route 2 in Waterbury., Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00.

And after a pandemic pause, the annual Surplus Vehicle and Heavy Equipment Auction returns Saturday, May 7.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.