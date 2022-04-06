Vt. educators and parents brace for opening of retail cannabis market

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - With retail cannabis stores expected to be open later this year, educators and parents are worried about it becoming more accessible to children.

Just this week, a group of students at Lamoille Union Middle School were caught eating an edible. School administrators say they handle one or two substance issues at the school each year. One of those students is Jeremy Becker’s son. He says it’s a learning opportunity for the entire community. His son says he got the edible from a friend.

“He was given something he didn’t really understand what he was taking and that’s exactly where this whole story comes from,” Becker said.

Based on Becker’s own life experience, and now this, he wants to emphasize the dangers of substance use. While he’s not anti-cannabis, he says it’s important youth know what’s going into their bodies.

“Next time it might not be as easy as just cannabis, it might be something serious,” he explained.

Becker has been working with Healthy Lamoille Valley. Coordinator, Jessica Bickford, says Vermont has the highest rate of youth and young adult cannabis use.

“With cannabis we know, it could be as simple as red eyes and dry mouth,” she explained. “Iit could also get into memory loss and impaired motor coordination.”

She says most minors get drugs or alcohol from friends or family. She says safe storage of the items is crucial. This includes keeping them out of common areas or locked up.

Bickford also works with schools on substance use prevention. Lamoille Union Middle School Principal Denise Maurice says students thought to be under the influence are evaluated by the school nurse. Consequences vary by case, but always include an educational component from the school guidance counselor.

“It’s reinforcing the education in the health class, but also specifics of what is triggering their need,” Maurice explained. “She’ll talk with them about why they felt the need to bring something to school.”

Superintendent of Lamoille Union North, Catherine Gallagher, says they also have preventative policies in place.

“Something as simple as you don’t share food. Period,” Gallagher said. “We also have education around healthy choices in the health classes.”

According to the Department of Health, about 19% of students in Vermont were offered, sold, or given illegal drugs on school property during 2019.

James Pepper, chair of the Cannabis Control Board, say other states have seen a decline in youth and young adult cannabis use, but Vermont is trending the opposite direction. He they’re putting serious work into making sure the substance doesn’t become more accessible. For example, the cannabis excise tax will be used to create after school activities and prevention programs.

“There will be buffer zones,” Pepper explained. “We have strict advertising regulations as well, to make sure anyone exposed to a cannabis ad is above the age of 21.”

The Department of Health suggests schools have peer groups, staff training on substance use, and take a restorative justice approach.

“We have to educate our children,” Becker emphasized. “We have to talk to them real. We have to have those crucial conversations.”

