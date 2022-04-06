BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pleasant spring day across the board, but the northern half of the area really won the weather lottery today. Clouds from a low pressure system skirting south of the area kept temperatures largely in the 50s across southern Vermont, meanwhile northern areas saw abundant sunshine, plenty of 60s and some of the warmest temperatures of the season so far. Unfortunately, wet weather does return by tomorrow.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of a large low pressure system that will influence our weather through the weekend. Rain begins to move into northern New York by early Thursday morning, spreading across Vermont and the Upper Valley through the morning hours. Expect widespread pockets of moderate to heavy rain through the afternoon and overnight into Friday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall Thursday and Thursday night, resulting in a widespread soaking of between a half inch and two inches of rainfall. This will be enough to cause rises on local rivers which could lead to minor flooding. There could also be some minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.

Steady rain changes over to showers by Friday. Scattered showers remain possible through the weekend with some mixing in the mountains Saturday. By Sunday, there could be some mixing with showers as low as 1000 feet.

If you liked today’s warmth and are sad to see it go, don’t get too discouraged. Warm air returns by the start of next week with more 60s likely by the middle of next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

