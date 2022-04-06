BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! What great spring weather we have had so far this week! We’ll keep it going for one more day today with lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures.

Then it’s payback time! A sprawling, slow-moving, spring storm system will be moving in with rain overnight from west to east. Thursday will be a wet day with lots of rain. The rain could be heavy at times, and there could also be a rumble or two of thunder, especially later in the day in our more southern areas.

Steady rain will continue into the first half of Friday before tapering off to showers late in the day.

As the large storm system slowly drifts eastward, the weekend will feature lots of unsettled weather, and that means lot of clouds with numerous showers.

That system will finally move out by the start of next week and we’ll get back to sunshine on Monday & Tuesday. There is a chance for a late day shower near the Canadian border on Tuesday.

Anywhere from 1/2″ to 1/-1/2″ of rain, or more, could fall Thursday & Friday. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on potential minor flooding problems as rivers and streams begin to rise from all the rain. -Gary

