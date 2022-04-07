Advertisement

Calls up in 2022 to North Country domestic violence hotline

The STOP Domestic Violence hotline in Northern New York has seen an increase in calls for help.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you find yourself in crisis at home, help is just a phone call away. If you can’t call, there are other ways, like email and social media. And people in our region are reaching out for help.

“Just from this month, calls are already up from last month,” said Amber Brown-Rose of STOP Domestic Violence.

Domestic violence can affect anyone, and it’s not always physical.

Since the pandemic began, calls are way up at the North Country’s STOP Domestic Violence Hotline.

In 2019, there were around 2,300 calls.

In 2020, calls were up by more than 1,000 to 3,400.

In 2021, calls nearly doubled to around 6,000.

So far in 2022, there have been 1,700 calls in the first three months. That’s on pace to surpass last year.

There is no way to tell how long the calls will stay this high or if they will ever drop back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“We would hope they will subside but that is not the trend we are seeing right now,” Brown-Rose said.

And that’s just the people who are finally ready to make that call.

“Domestic violence is considered one of the least reported crimes. They do think statistically only around 60% of crimes are actually reported,” Brown-Rose said.

She says the problem stems from prolonged isolation and other stressors like finances and separation from loved ones during the pandemic.

“In homes where violence was already present, these stressors created a living nightmare for many,” Brown-Rose said.

But she wants people to know there is help on the line at any hour of any day. They can help by listening and offering advice, emergency shelters, finding and paying for a new apartment, and they can help a person through the process if they feel it’s time for police to get involved.

“We can offer support and advocate for you to get any of your emergency needs met that they are able to help with,” Brown-Rose said.

And they will work with everyone and anyone to help them get on the path to the life they deserve.

“What they deserve out of life and a healthy relationship,” Brown-Rose said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the STOP Domestic Violence 24/7 Hotline in Northern New York at 1-518-563-6904.

You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

