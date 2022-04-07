Advertisement

COVID or Cold? Tips on navigating new phase of pandemic

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The FDA recently approved adults over 50 and those with underlying conditions to get a second booster shot for COVID. But is it really needed?

As cases begin to creep up again in Vermont and the Northeast, many people are navigating how to operate in this new phase of the pandemic. Even Governor Phil Scott said he was debating when to get his second booster.

Darren Perron spoke with UVM Medical Center infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Lahey about boosters, variants, and testing.

