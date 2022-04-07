Disturbing details of alleged hazing at Norwich described in court documents

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has obtained court paperwork revealing disturbing details on reports of hazing at Norwich University.

The Northfield Police Department is investigating the allegations involving the women’s rugby team at the private military college.

We now know a student reported to police in late March that she believed she’d been branded with a pair of pliers and a lighter by her teammates.

She told police she was too intoxicated to say no and wouldn’t have agreed to it had she been sober.

An officer says police searched the victim’s cellphone and found a video showing the victim looking on while another student was hazed.

The officer described it as waterboarding, where a washcloth was held over a student’s face while a third woman poured liquid onto the cloth.

The investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged.

