Advertisement

Financial adviser talks about what to do with your tax return

Tax return money should be coming soon, and there’s a smart way to handle the check.
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tax return money should be coming soon, and there’s a smart way to handle the check.

The deadline to file your taxes is Monday, April 18. And for some, returns are already arriving in mailboxes.

WCAX talked with Emily Phelps, a financial adviser from New England Federal Credit Union, about the smartest ways to spend or save your tax return.

She suggests funding an emergency fund.

“This is a great way for unexpected expenses and really reduce your financial stress. The end goal for this fund should be at least three to six months of living expenses, but even put $1,000 in your savings account right now could really help you out in the long run. Generally, I would first focus on paying down any high-interest debt that they may have like credit card debt. This can help open your cash flow so you can save more, then focus on any savings like education, homeownership, home repair, vacation, whatever it might be. And if you have any of that sort of stuff in order and handled, then maybe you do put the money away for retirement, an IRA, or invest money for long-term goals you may have,” said Phelps.

Phelps suggests getting a financial adviser whenever you have goals you would like to meet.

Watch the video to see the full interview with Phelps.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Wednesday closed one lane of Interstate 89 in the French Hill area.
Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
With retail cannabis stores expected to be open later this year, educators and parents are...
Vt. educators and parents brace for opening of retail cannabis market
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish

Latest News

File photo
Scott signs bill to allow birth certificate gender change
A rescue dog turned Vermont State Police K-9 has died.
Vermont State Police remember K-9 Arrow
A rescue dog turned Vermont State Police K-9 has died.
Vermont State Police remember K-9 Arrow
Tax return money should be coming soon, and there’s a smart way to handle the check.
Financial advisor talks about what to do with tax return