Governor signs Vt. redistricting plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Wednesday signed off on the Legislature’s reapportionment plan.

Chittenden County was the biggest single senate district in the country, with six senators elected at large. Under the new plan, it’s been broken into three districts -- two with three senators each, and a new seat representing Milton, Fairfax, and Westford.

The plan includes many small tweaks to House districts based on population changes. Lawmakers rejected a recommendation of the Reapportionment Commission to move to 150 single-member districts and kept in place a mix of single and multi-member districts.

