GRAPHIC: Officers race to save 4-year-old who survived 6-story fall

NYPD released dramatic bodycam video of officers rushing to help a child after he fell from a sixth-floor apartment window. (Source: NYPD)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - A four-year-old New York boy who fell six stories from an apartment window Tuesday is listed in stable condition.

The New York Police Department released dramatic bodycam video of officers rushing to help the boy after the fall from a sixth-floor apartment window in the Bronx.

Police say he was alert and conscious after the fall.

Officers did not wait for an ambulance to arrive and rushed him to Lincoln Hospital in a squad car where he was immediately met by EMTs.

