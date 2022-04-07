Advertisement

Guilty plea in New Hampshire-Massachusetts voter fraud case

File photo
File photo(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2018 general election will pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties but will avoid jail time if he remains on good behavior.

Edward Amirault, 79, of Sanbornton, New Hampshire, and Weymouth, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court, according to the attorney general’s office. He was accused of knowingly casting an absentee ballot in Sanbornton and also voting in Weymouth for the Nov. 6, 2018, election.

Amirault was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended on the condition of good behavior. He was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $960 penalty, and to perform 100 hours of community service. His right to vote in New Hampshire has been terminated.

Amirault’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A crash in Wednesday closed one lane of Interstate 89 in the French Hill area.
Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish
With retail cannabis stores expected to be open later this year, educators and parents are...
Vt. educators and parents brace for opening of retail cannabis market

Latest News

File Photo
Construction on key Northeast corridor rail bridge gets OK
Social Security offices reopen after pandemic pause
Police in Bennington say distracted driving led to a crash that left a pickup on its roof in a...
Police blame distracted driving for cemetery crash
Kayla Montgomery
Plea deal talks on theft charge for missing NH girl’s stepmom