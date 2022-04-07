Guilty plea in New Hampshire-Massachusetts voter fraud case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2018 general election will pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties but will avoid jail time if he remains on good behavior.

Edward Amirault, 79, of Sanbornton, New Hampshire, and Weymouth, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court, according to the attorney general’s office. He was accused of knowingly casting an absentee ballot in Sanbornton and also voting in Weymouth for the Nov. 6, 2018, election.

Amirault was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended on the condition of good behavior. He was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $960 penalty, and to perform 100 hours of community service. His right to vote in New Hampshire has been terminated.

Amirault’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.

