Advertisement

H&M releasing line of biodegradable baby clothes

H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is...
H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.(H&M via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As fast as babies grow, their clothes don’t stick around for long. But what if you could just toss that outgrown onesie in the compost?

With H&M’s new lines of baby clothes for newborns, you can.

The clothes are made from organic cotton and they’re 100% biodegradable, so there are no buttons or metal trim. Even the pigments used to print the designs are biodegradable.

There are 12 pieces to choose from, and they’ll be on sale in May.

The new line is just one of several ways H&M said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Wednesday closed one lane of Interstate 89 in the French Hill area.
Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish
With retail cannabis stores expected to be open later this year, educators and parents are...
Vt. educators and parents brace for opening of retail cannabis market

Latest News

x
Scott signs bill to allow birth certificate gender change
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
It's the first year of early voting in New York and north country election board commissioners...
Judge to hear arguments as NY redistricting battle continues
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Senate votes 100-0 to end Russia trade status, enact oil ban