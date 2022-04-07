In-person visits at all Vt. prisons expected to resume soon

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections says in-person visitation will likely resume across all of its facilities in a few weeks.

COVID outbreaks in Vermont’s prisons have meant strict quarantine and lockdown rules for inmates, including a lack of in-person visitation and programming.

The omicron wave has now receded, and Corrections has been working on a phased approach.

The Chittenden Regional, Marble Valley and Northwest correctional facilities currently allow in-person visitation. And in two weeks, leaders expect all of Vermont’s six prisons to allow in-person services.

“The key goal now is to address the emotional and mental health needs of our incarcerated population and of our staff and really look to recovering from this pandemic,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml said.

However, the state says a full reopening with no restrictions whatsoever will still take time.

Vermont is the only state without an inmate death attributed to COVID-19

