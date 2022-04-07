Leahy: Jackson confirmation a major step forward for democracy

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Thursday called the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court a major step forward for democracy.

Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes.

Prior to the final vote, Leahy was among democrats that took to the Senate floor defending Jackson and her record. “I spent hours listening to her. I saw her intellect, her humility, and her temperament on full display. Mr. President, she is the justice we need now,” Leahy said.

Senator Bernie Sanders said on Facebook he was proud to vote for Jackson.

Republicans say if they take control next year, it’s not clear if a Biden nominee would even make it out of committee. “If we get in charge of the Senate in 2022-2023, we have a majority, I can promise you nominees like this will not make it through,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.

Jackson is not expected to take the bench until the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer later this summer.

