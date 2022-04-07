Advertisement

Leahy: Jackson confirmation a major step forward for democracy

Sen. Patrick Leahy ahead of Thursday's confirmation vote.
Sen. Patrick Leahy ahead of Thursday's confirmation vote.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Thursday called the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court a major step forward for democracy.

Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes.

Prior to the final vote, Leahy was among democrats that took to the Senate floor defending Jackson and her record. “I spent hours listening to her. I saw her intellect, her humility, and her temperament on full display. Mr. President, she is the justice we need now,” Leahy said.

Senator Bernie Sanders said on Facebook he was proud to vote for Jackson.

Republicans say if they take control next year, it’s not clear if a Biden nominee would even make it out of committee. “If we get in charge of the Senate in 2022-2023, we have a majority, I can promise you nominees like this will not make it through,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.

Jackson is not expected to take the bench until the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer later this summer.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Wednesday closed one lane of Interstate 89 in the French Hill area.
Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
With retail cannabis stores expected to be open later this year, educators and parents are...
Vt. educators and parents brace for opening of retail cannabis market

Latest News

The STOP Domestic Violence hotline in Northern New York has seen an increase in calls for help.
Calls up in 2022 to North Country domestic violence hotline
The Vermont Department of Corrections says in-person visitation will likely resume across all...
In-person visits at all Vt. prisons expected to resume soon
File photo
Pawlet: Slate Ridge owner pays $53K in fines
Daniel King
Man shot during alleged burglary attempt to stay in jail