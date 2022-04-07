Man shot during alleged burglary attempt to stay in jail

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The man shot during an alleged burglary attempt in Westminster will remain in prison.

Daniel King, 40, of Westminster, is accused of entering a mobile home in Shady Pines Park last month while on furlough.

Police say he was shot twice by the homeowner inside and had to be airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

King told investigators he went to the home looking for THC vape cartridges.

He has a lengthy criminal history with previous burglary convictions.

King pleaded not guilty to the new charge and faces up to life in prison.

