Man shot during alleged burglary attempt to stay in jail
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The man shot during an alleged burglary attempt in Westminster will remain in prison.
Daniel King, 40, of Westminster, is accused of entering a mobile home in Shady Pines Park last month while on furlough.
Police say he was shot twice by the homeowner inside and had to be airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.
King told investigators he went to the home looking for THC vape cartridges.
He has a lengthy criminal history with previous burglary convictions.
King pleaded not guilty to the new charge and faces up to life in prison.
Related Stories:
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting
Police looking for home invader
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.