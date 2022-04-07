Police blame distracted driving for cemetery crash

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Bennington say distracted driving led to a crash that left a pickup on its roof in a cemetery.

It happened Wednesday at about 7 a.m. on Route 7 in South Bennington.

Investigators say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was headed south towing a trailer full of tree limbs when he crossed the oncoming lane and flipped the truck onto the lawn of the Park Lawn Cemetery.

Main at first claimed he wasn’t driving and said the person who was had taken off, but investigators determined Main was indeed driving the pickup. Police say he doesn’t have a license.

Main was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Route 7 was closed for about a half-hour while the scene was cleaned up.

Bennington Police say they are investigating this as a distracted driving crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 802-442-1030.

