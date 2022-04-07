Advertisement

Scott signs bill to allow birth certificate gender change

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that allows people to change their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, directs the Vermont Health Department to adopt rules that create “a simple process by which an individual may amend the marker on a birth certificate to reflect the individual’s gender identity, including a third non-binary marker.”

Scott says the new law takes an important step forward towards building a more equitable Vermont.

“Working to make our state more welcoming and inclusive for all must be a priority, and this is another important step towards that goal,” Scott said in a statement.

