Social Security offices reopen after pandemic pause

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social Security offices around the region are back open for business.

The offices closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic, so for the last two years, people could only communicate with Social Security online, over the phone, or via snail mail.

Offices nationwide reopened to foot traffic on Thursday -- no appointment necessary.

There are three offices in Vermont, two in western New Hampshire, and one in Plattsburgh.

