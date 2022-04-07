Advertisement

Sununu tests negative for COVID after attending event tied to cases

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has tested negative for COVID after attending an event in Washington, D.C., tied to several cases of the coronavirus. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has tested negative for COVID after attending an event in Washington, D.C., tied to several cases of the coronavirus.

Sununu attended the Gridiron Club dinner Saturday night. The annual gathering features skits and speeches from Democrats, Republicans and journalists.

Sununu even took the podium to make jokes about former President Trump.

Now, more than a dozen people who were at the event, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, have tested positive for COVID.

Sununu’s team told WCAX News the governor took a test for COVID even though he has no symptoms and it came back negative.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID. She was not at the Gridiron Club dinner.

