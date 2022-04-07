Vermont Guard deploying to Europe

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has learned about an upcoming deployment for the Vermont National Guard.

We now know Air Guard members will head to European Command in early May.

I confirmed the mission with the governor’s office. And the Vermont National Guard tells me this is a temporary deployment to enhance NATO’s defense and support of air policing.

I’m told this is part of a U.S. rotation to help European allies.

Guard members will be briefed on the mission at a drill this coming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.