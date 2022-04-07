Advertisement

Vermont Interfaith organization works to combat racism

By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After nearly a year of research, the Vermont Interfaith Action group is publishing a guide titled ‘Community Engagement with Local Police Departments.’

Their goal was to create a resource for people to learn about police training and accountability, among other subjects.

“We interviewed police chiefs, members of the legislature, members of state government,” explained Nina Regan, a member of VIA.

The guide includes questions people can and should bring to their local departments such as ‘how can complaints against specific officers be submitted?’ and ‘What behaviors trigger disciplinary actions?’

They hope congregations that are part of VIA and others can use it as a tool to combat racism.

“It’s a complex, deep, highly emotional issue for many many people,” said Eric Picard, another member of VIA. “Our hope and goal is to make progress toward having communities that are safer and fairer for all.”

Winooski Police Chief Rick Herbert was involved in the creation of this guide. He shared his thoughts at Wednesday’s presentation of VIA’s findings.

“I do feel it gives people an outline on how to start these conversations with law enforcement and the residents in these communities,” Herbert said. “Also an understanding of the work being done on things like operational expectations.”

By creating this guide, VIA says they hope it will help people enjoy the world as God intended.

“I hope communities recognize that there is a way to increase dialogue with their police department in a very productive way,” Regan said. “But for police departments to better understand what Vermonters want and need of their police.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Wednesday closed one lane of Interstate 89 in the French Hill area.
Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
With retail cannabis stores expected to be open later this year, educators and parents are...
Vt. educators and parents brace for opening of retail cannabis market
Vermont State Police are investigating gunshots fired at a home in Springfield on Tuesday.
Police investigate shots fired in Springfield
Vermont Transportation Agency officials are warning about people walking along the newly...
Vermont warning of rail danger after Amtrak close calls

Latest News

Vt. Interfaith Action release guide about racial, equity, and community engagement
Vermont Interfaith organization works to combat racism
Crews continue search for missing boater
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
Bill Stenger (left) -File photo
Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-Vt. ski resort president
Legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul have yet to reach a deal on an over $216 billion...
No deal yet on New York budget, 6 days after deadline