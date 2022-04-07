Vermont State Police remember K-9 Arrow
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rescue dog turned Vermont State Police K-9 has died.
The Vermont Police Canine Association says Arrow’s life started off “unfairly hard.” But he was rescued by Stronghold Shepherds in Wolcott and happily became a police pup.
Arrow joined the force in 2012, and his handler was Jason Schlesinger.
The K-9 helped out on patrol, sniffed out drugs and found missing loved ones.
The sound of his bark alone apparently caused a person who was hiding in an attic to come out.
He also won an award for chasing an armed subject into the woods.
