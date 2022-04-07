Advertisement

Vermont State Police remember K-9 Arrow

A rescue dog turned Vermont State Police K-9 has died.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rescue dog turned Vermont State Police K-9 has died.

The Vermont Police Canine Association says Arrow’s life started off “unfairly hard.” But he was rescued by Stronghold Shepherds in Wolcott and happily became a police pup.

Arrow joined the force in 2012, and his handler was Jason Schlesinger.

The K-9 helped out on patrol, sniffed out drugs and found missing loved ones.

The sound of his bark alone apparently caused a person who was hiding in an attic to come out.

He also won an award for chasing an armed subject into the woods.

It is never easy for us when we have to write posts such as this one. RIP K9 Arrow and thank you for your service. You...

Posted by Vermont Police Canine Association on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

