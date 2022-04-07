Advertisement

Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them.

The nation’s largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company’s established drivers.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting range for new drivers will now be between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have earned their commercial driver’s licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company’s supply-chain network are expected to complete the truck-driving program this year, Hatfield said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Wednesday closed one lane of Interstate 89 in the French Hill area.
Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish
Daniel King
Police arrest burglary suspect who was shot by homeowner
With retail cannabis stores expected to be open later this year, educators and parents are...
Vt. educators and parents brace for opening of retail cannabis market

Latest News

Bob Stetson is among seniors who have seen their long-term care insurance rates skyrocket.
Long-term care insurance rate hikes putting a pinch on seniors
Long-term care insurance rate hikes putting a pinch on seniors
Marion and Peter Abell
Super Seniors: Peter & Marion Abell
New Afghan arrivals stay at Brattleboro's World Learning campus before they settle in...
Afghan refugees acclimating to new life in Brattleboro
Afghan refugees acclimating to new life in Brattleboro