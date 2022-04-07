Advertisement

Wild Center a finalist for national museum and library award

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A museum in the Adirondacks is in the running for a national award.

Thursday, the Wild Center learned it’s one of 30 finalists for the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ National Medal. The Wild Center is the only finalist from our region.

Stephanie Ratcliffe, the executive director of the Wild Center, says they’re humbled to be included among the best in the country. They credit their mix of indoor-outdoor programming and innovative ways to connect with visitors as a natural history museum for the recognition.

“Think of all the museums across the country and for the Wild Center in the relative world of museums, we’re kind of small but we come up with big ideas, so we’re thrilled to be recognized at the national level,” Ratcliffe said.

They’ll find out if they win that award in June.

Meanwhile, some of the museum’s pandemic-era restrictions are being lifted, though they did say some of their online programming and outdoor exhibits will remain.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Stephanie Ratcliffe.

