BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today’s soggy weather is a far cry from yesterday’s warmth. Unfortunately, it will be a bit before we see sunshine and warmth of that magnitude again. For now, expect widespread, steady rain through tonight and into Friday morning. There will be pockets of embedded downpours and rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Expect an additional half inch to inch or more over the next couple of days.

Rain will likely cause sharp river rises, but widespread flooding is not expected. Still, there could be some minor flooding of small creeks and streams, or low-lying poor drainage areas. Another concern through tonight is the potential for strong wind gusts. Not everyone will see these gusts, but a Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along and west of the Green Mountains through 6 a.m. Friday. This includes Lamoille, eastern Chittenden, eastern Addison, Rutland and Bennington County. Expect sustained winds out of the southeast between 20 an 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. This could cause isolated power outages or downed tree limbs.

Widespread rain will taper to showers as Friday progresses, with highs in the 40s and low 50s. The weekend won’t be a washout, but expect showers each afternoon. Temperatures will be warm enough Saturday for showers to primarily fall as rain outside of the mountains, but Sunday we might see some wintry weather mixing in outside of the broader valleys.

Warm air and dry conditions return for Monday, and another round of temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s settles in for much of next week.

Stay dry and have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.