BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! What a great stretch of delightful spring weather we have had so far this week! But that kind of thing can’t go on forever, so today will be the start of a streak of wet weather that will last right through the weekend.

A slow-moving storm system has moved in from the west and it will just slowly creep through the northeast over the next few days. That system will be bringing lots of rain, especially later today into the overnight hours when the rain could be heavy at times. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder, especially the farther south you are.

The rain will be fairly steady into Friday morning, but then it will taper off to scattered showers as we get into the afternoon.

As the last part of this storm system drifts across the area over the weekend, we can expect more rain showers each day, especially on Saturday. It will be cold enough on Sunday at the mountaintops that there could be a bit of wet snow mixed in.

The storm will finally be out of here as we get into the start of next week. We’ll get the sunshine and warmer termperatures back again, although there is a chance for showers on Tuesday.

We are expecting 1″ to 2″ of rain over the next couple of days. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring any minor flooding that may occur on some rivers and streams, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

