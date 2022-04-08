Carbon monoxide issue triggers evacuations in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 30 apartments were evacuated early Friday morning in downtown Burlington.

According to the fire marshal’s office, crews were called to 191 College Street around 3 a.m. after reports of a carbon monoxide issue.

Everyone was evacuated and gas to the building was shut off.

Fire officials tell WCAX News that crews had trouble getting a hold of property management, but it’s unclear why that was.

Tenants waited outside for three hours until they were allowed back in the building.

The gas was still turned off at noon as Vermont Gas worked to determine the cause of the trouble.

