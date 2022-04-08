Advertisement

Deadly strain of avian flu found in Vermont

(WHSV)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly strain of avian flu has reached Vermont.

Our Ike Bendavid has confirmed that two bald eagles were found dead and tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as bird flu.

The eagles were found in Grand Isle and Chittenden counties near Lake Champlain.

Experts tell us no one should be concerned for their health.

The CDC says the risk to the general public from this bird flu strain is low.

Ike is gathering more details, including what this means for poultry farmers. He will have that for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont National Guard - File photo
Vermont Guard deploying to Europe
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish
File photo
Vermont launches online surplus property site
Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death in Barnet in 2018. - File photo
Feds charge man with kidnapping of Vermonter found dead

Latest News

MM
Do Vermont towns spend more on police or libraries? Research finds it depends
This sweet boy is looking for a fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Mr. Darcy
Fourth-graders graders at Samuel Morey Elementary School in Fairlee had a special guest this...
Students learn the importance of knowing the source of a story
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to bring back booze to go in the Empire State.
Hochul wants to bring back to-go booze in New York