Deadly strain of avian flu found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly strain of avian flu has reached Vermont.

Our Ike Bendavid has confirmed that two bald eagles were found dead and tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as bird flu.

The eagles were found in Grand Isle and Chittenden counties near Lake Champlain.

Experts tell us no one should be concerned for their health.

The CDC says the risk to the general public from this bird flu strain is low.

Ike is gathering more details, including what this means for poultry farmers. He will have that for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.