Feds charge man with kidnapping of Vermonter found dead

Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death in Barnet in 2018. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - A Colorado man has been charged with kidnapping a Vermont man whose body was found by the side of the road in the town of Barnet.

Federal court documents say Jerry Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Yellowstone, Wyoming.

FBI investigators used cellphone and automobile records to link Banks to the Jan. 6, 2018, kidnapping of a man in Danville.

The Vermont State Police reported at the time that Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death on Jan. 7.

An attorney for Banks could not be reached.

