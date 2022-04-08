Heartbroken family seeks justice in daughter’s death

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The promise of a healthy life was taken away as an infant and she died as a teenager. But in her short life, Madison Simoneau made a lasting impression on the family who adopted her. Now, the family hopes for a measure of justice for the girl once known as Destiny Roberts.

“She was just a pocket full of sunshine,” Tammy Simoneau said, describing how she and her family fell in love with Destiny Roberts when they first met her 20 years ago. “My husband came in and just scooped her up and she just melted into his arms. And by that weekend he said, you know, she’s not going anywhere.”

And she didn’t. The Simoneau family brought her in as one of their own.

Destiny was living with complications brought on by shaken baby syndrome suffered at the hands of her biological father when she was an infant. But Simoneau says that wasn’t a challenge for her family.

“We learned how to navigate, so we learned how to advocate so it made it easy for us to get into the system and know what kids needed... and how to help them,” she said.

In 2003, Destiny Roberts’ name was changed to Madison Rose Simoneau and she was raised in the Simoneaus’ home here in Newport. But when Madison was 15, her condition spiraled.

“So, I made the decision to let her go,” Tammy Simoneau said. “So I went and I held her and she passed very quickly after. Yeah, it’s hard. Children aren’t supposed to die before you.”

That was 2016. Now, flash forward to 2022. Madison’s biological father, Jason Roberts, is now charged with second-degree murder. And Tammy Simoneau wants justice.

“I’m not relieved in the aspect of the challenges that will be upcoming during the process and what our family still has to live,” she said.

Prosecutors in Vermont are awaiting Jason Roberts’ extradition from Tennessee to answer to the murder charge.

