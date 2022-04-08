Hochul wants to bring back to-go booze in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to bring back booze to go.

During the pandemic, the state allowed bars and restaurants to serve cocktails, beer and wine to go.

Restaurants in Plattsburgh called it a success.

Michael Bateman with Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill says they have sent letters to the governor asking her to bring back the policy and were pleased to see she included it in her state budget.

“The restaurant industry has been hit hard with the pandemic, so for us to get any added little boost is a huge thing. Not only for us, but our customers have been asking for it, too. It’s a convenience aspect for us,” Bateman said.

If the budget passes, it would allow establishments to serve drinks to go for the next three years as long as they are covered and sealed.

The governor also would require a “substantial food item” to accompany the drinks on the order.

