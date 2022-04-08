Advertisement

Man missing from New Hampshire fishing group identified

Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.(Courtesy: Littleton Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, N.H. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who has been missing since he unsuccessfully tried to retrieve a drifting boat in northern New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol division said Friday that the search continues for Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of Woodstock, New Hampshire.

He was one of three men who were fishing from an island near the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut rivers in Monroe Thursday.

Authorities say he noticed their boat was drifting away and entered the water to try to get it.

The others tried to throw him a life jacket, but he went underwater and did not resurface.

