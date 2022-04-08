Advertisement

New outdoor market has the Burlington Farmers Market concerned

The Burlington Farmers Market says it has concerns about an outdoor market taking over their old spot at City Hall Park.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Burlington Farmers Market has been meeting on Pine Street ever since renovations began at City Hall Park. They say they’ve talked about returning to the park, but could not reach a deal with the city for this summer. Now, a new market called BTV Market is taking the slot.

The new market is a product of Burlington City Arts and Love Burlington. That market will be on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting June 4.

The Burlington Farmers Market has similar hours but on Pine Street, starting at 9 a.m. and going until 2 p.m. That starts for the season May 7.

In a statement, the Burlington Farmers Market says many of their vendors are concerned with the decision by the city to create another market on the same day, at the same time and bearing a similar name.

“Nowhere in Vermont, to the best of our knowledge, does a city-run market directly compete with a nonprofit farmers market,” the farmers market said in a statement. “The Burlington Farmers Market has been a fixture in Burlington for 42 years. We have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the City and believe the people of Burlington and surrounding communities have benefitted from the success of the market. We hope the City does not continue down this path which seems at odds with the success we all want to see.”

