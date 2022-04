BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 3-year-old male cat named Mr. Darcy.

Mr. Darcy is a special boy. He has quite the tail. This sweet boy is looking for his forever home. If you love to snuggle this is the cat for you. You can learn more about Mr. Darcy by checking out the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website.

