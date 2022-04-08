Advertisement

Police: Suspect in South Burlington kidnap attempt caught

Joseph Skellie
Joseph Skellie(Courtesy: South Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the man who tried to kidnap a woman at knifepoint in South Burlington last week has been caught.

Investigators say they identified Joseph Skellie, 34, of Glens Falls, New York, as the suspect in the April 1 incident. He was already behind bars in New York on unrelated charges.

Police say Skellie approached the woman from behind on Williston Road in the middle of the evening commute, held a knife to her stomach and demanded her car keys, saying he was going to take her for a ride. She managed to escape.

Skellie now faces charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint charges in Vermont.

He’s due in court next month.

