Police: Suspect in South Burlington kidnap attempt caught

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the man who tried to kidnap a woman at knifepoint in South Burlington last week has been caught.

Investigators say they identified Joseph Skellie, 34, of Glens Falls, New York, as the suspect in the April 1 incident. He was already behind bars in New York on unrelated charges.

Police say Skellie approached the woman from behind on Williston Road in the middle of the evening commute, held a knife to her stomach and demanded her car keys, saying he was going to take her for a ride. She managed to escape.

Skellie now faces charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint charges in Vermont.

He’s due in court next month.

Related Stories:

Police working with witnesses, surveillance video in kidnapping attempt

South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.