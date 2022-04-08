Police: Suspect in South Burlington kidnap attempt caught
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the man who tried to kidnap a woman at knifepoint in South Burlington last week has been caught.
Investigators say they identified Joseph Skellie, 34, of Glens Falls, New York, as the suspect in the April 1 incident. He was already behind bars in New York on unrelated charges.
Police say Skellie approached the woman from behind on Williston Road in the middle of the evening commute, held a knife to her stomach and demanded her car keys, saying he was going to take her for a ride. She managed to escape.
Skellie now faces charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint charges in Vermont.
He’s due in court next month.
Related Stories:
Police working with witnesses, surveillance video in kidnapping attempt
South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.