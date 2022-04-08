Regulators deny UVM Medical Center mid-year rate hike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest health network says regulators have jeopardized patients’ access to quality care. That’s because regulators rejected a 10% mid-year rate hike at both the UVM Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center.

Instead, in a 3-2 vote, the Green Mountain Care Board approved just a fraction of what the hospitals asked for-- a 2.7% increase at Central Vermont and 2.5% at the UVM Medical Center.

Green Mountain Care Board Chair Kevin Mullin said it’s rare to greenlight any mid-year adjustment, but board members recognized UVM’s recent move to increase nurse wages warranted some extra support. He says the lower rate of increase is a compromise.

“If they keep raising their rates at an unsustainable rate that Vermont can afford, there’s going to be less and less people insured in Vermont and a lot more underinsured who will skip the necessary preventive care-- annual checkups and things like that-- if they have to pay out of pocket,” Mullin said.

Mullin says some are upset the board granted a rate hike at all, especially after regulators recently denied a similar request from the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Mullin trusts the UVM Health Network will come up with a contingency plan that will keep the hospitals running smoothly.

The board will revisit budget adjustments this September.

