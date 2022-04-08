Shelburne Farms sugarmakers call it a wrap

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sugarmakers are Shelburne Farms are calling it a wrap, and say it’s been a record-breaking year.

They say Thursday was the last day of boiling sap for the year.

In a Facebook post, they say they produced 1,295 gallons this year. The previous record was 1,125.

They spent 30 days boiling. The previous record was 29 days in 2017.

And they got 0.56 gallons per tap. 0.5 gallons is considered a full crop.

