Advertisement

Shelburne Farms sugarmakers call it a wrap

Sugarmakers are Shelburne Farms are calling it a wrap, and say it’s been a record-breaking year.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sugarmakers are Shelburne Farms are calling it a wrap, and say it’s been a record-breaking year.

They say Thursday was the last day of boiling sap for the year.

In a Facebook post, they say they produced 1,295 gallons this year. The previous record was 1,125.

They spent 30 days boiling. The previous record was 29 days in 2017.

And they got 0.56 gallons per tap. 0.5 gallons is considered a full crop.

🍁 It's a wrap! Today marked the last day of boiling the sap from our sugarbush for 2022. And it's been a record-breaking...

Posted by Shelburne Farms on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish
Vermont National Guard - File photo
Vermont Guard deploying to Europe
A crash in Wednesday closed one lane of Interstate 89 in the French Hill area.
Interstate 89 crash leaves car on wrong side of guardrail
Bill Stenger (left) -File photo
Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-Vt. ski resort president

Latest News

As COVID cases continue to rise in some parts of the U.S., history lovers say they hope you’re...
Vermont Historical Society putting together a COVID collection
Sugarmakers are Shelburne Farms are calling it a wrap, and say it’s been a record-breaking year.
Shelburne Farms sugarmakers call it a wrap
(Source: Pablo)
As trout fishing season opens, new rules go into place
The Burlington Farmers Market says it has concerns about an outdoor market taking over their...
New outdoor market has the Burlington Farmers Market concerned