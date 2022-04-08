Should you get a 2nd COVID booster now or later?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CDC has approved a second COVID booster shot for people 50 and older, and anyone with some underlying conditions.

Gov. Phil Scott said he was debating when to get his second booster shot and might hold off until the fall.

“It’s not necessary. It does have, it seems, a shelf life so to speak and I’m going to determine whether I have mine now or wait until the summer or fall when we come back indoors,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Based on the governor’s comments, there doesn’t seem to be a real urgency.

But with the BA-2 variant now circulating, should people-- if they can-- get the booster now, or is the governor right that it’s OK to hold off? Our Darren Perron asked Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about that and more. Watch the video to see.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.