Advertisement

Should you get a 2nd COVID booster now or later?

By Calvin Cutler and Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CDC has approved a second COVID booster shot for people 50 and older, and anyone with some underlying conditions.

Gov. Phil Scott said he was debating when to get his second booster shot and might hold off until the fall.

“It’s not necessary. It does have, it seems, a shelf life so to speak and I’m going to determine whether I have mine now or wait until the summer or fall when we come back indoors,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Based on the governor’s comments, there doesn’t seem to be a real urgency.

But with the BA-2 variant now circulating, should people-- if they can-- get the booster now, or is the governor right that it’s OK to hold off? Our Darren Perron asked Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about that and more. Watch the video to see.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont National Guard - File photo
Vermont Guard deploying to Europe
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish
File photo
Vermont launches online surplus property site
Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death in Barnet in 2018. - File photo
Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery

Latest News

This sweet boy is looking for a fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Mr. Darcy
Fourth-graders graders at Samuel Morey Elementary School in Fairlee had a special guest this...
Students learn the importance of knowing the source of a story
The Burlington Farmers Market says it has concerns about an outdoor market taking over their...
New outdoor market in City Hall Park has Burlington Farmers Market concerned
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to bring back booze to go in the Empire State.
Hochul wants to bring back to-go booze in New York