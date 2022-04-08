Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: How not to get stuck in the mud

By Eva Sollberger
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how one community works to help each other navigate the state’s infamous mud season.

The Crier briefs people in East Barnard and beyond on the status of the town’s roads, and the safest ways to stay on them without getting stuck.

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger caught up with brother and sister Sue and Fred Schlabach to learn more about the Crier and the community’s mud troubles.

Watch the video to see.

Click here for “Stuck in Vermont.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont National Guard - File photo
Vermont Guard deploying to Europe
Rescue crews searching for a missing boater on the Connecticut River Wednesday.
Search for missing boater now a recovery mission
AP-File photo
Lake Champlain threatened by new invasive fish
Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death in Barnet in 2018. - File photo
Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery
File photo
Vermont launches online surplus property site

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers were poised Friday to use the state’s $220 billion...
NY to make it easier to detain people for repeat theft
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
This sweet boy is looking for a fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Mr. Darcy
The CDC has approved a second COVID booster shot for people 50 and older, and anyone with some...
Should you get a 2nd COVID booster now or later?