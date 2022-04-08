Students learn the importance of knowing the source of a story

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Today’s younger generation is bombarded with information through the internet, TV and social media. And not all of it is accurate. So some students in the Upper Valley are seeking the truth by going directly to the source.

Fourth-graders graders at Samuel Morey Elementary School in Fairlee had a special guest this week, Harvard Center Astrophysicist Leon Golub.

“It’s kind of cool because you get to talk to somebody who knows a lot,” student Taylor Zenner said.

Golub is working on the Parker Solar Probe project, a spacecraft built to fly through the sun’s atmosphere that’s currently collecting first-of-its-kind data.

It’s one of many news stories these kids read about daily. But they also know you can’t believe everything you read.

“Usually on CNN, there is a source up in the corner or on the bottom. And if there isn’t a source, that doesn’t mean it’s always true,” Zenner said.

So, through their morning news briefs, they are learning to be critical thinkers in search of primary sources.

“When we watch the news and take notes, then there is much more to learn and tell people what’s happening,” student Molly Prosser said.

And who better to learn the news from than the people who are actually involved in the story, like Golub.

“So it is really empowering for them so they are not just consumers, passive consumers, but they actually like, ‘Oh, let’s stop and talk about this,’” teacher Chris Cassell said.

And while there is little doubt the pandemic took its toll on education, this teacher says there was some good that came from it.

“I’m seeing sort of a hybrid now,” Cassell said. “There are some best practices that came out of teaching during a pandemic. How to work with people that are not in the classroom.”

But in-person classroom visits are also back on. Renowned Vermont furniture-maker Charles Shackelton recently talked to the students about the rediscovery of his ancestor’s ship, the Endurance.

“If you have someone talk about it you can learn more about it and talk and ask questions,” Prosser said.

“It is better to know more stuff so that if someone asks me a question, I can answer it,” student Sophia Sinsigalli said.

As the saying goes, knowledge is power and these students are looking pretty powerful.

