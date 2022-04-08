As trout fishing season opens, new rules go into place

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trout fishing season opens in Vermont on Saturday, and there are new rules this year.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists say despite some snow lingering in some parts of the state, anglers should still have success this early in the season.

There are some new rules this year.

You can keep eight trout from streams and rivers. This means eight total fish of any combination of Brook, Brown, or Rainbow Trout.

Many waters that were previously seasonally closed are now managed under general regulations.

Also, you can now fish year-round using artificial lures and flies for almost any species in any water if you practice catch and release.

Click here for the full list of regulations.

