Vermonters react to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Judge Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court. She is the first black woman to ever be confirmed to the high court.

Both Vermont senators voted in favor of Judge Jackson’s confirmation. While not everyone is thrilled with the decision, there are some Vermonters who say they’re excited to be represented on the nation’s highest court.

Lydia Diamond, a South Burlington resident, recently returned from D.C., where she pushed lawmakers to confirm Judge Jackson. She says the hearings were a public display of what black women deal with daily.

“She did not allow them to make her sweat, but they tried and I am so proud of her,” Diamond said.

Diamond was in D.C. with the NAACP and the Rights in Democracy. Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area NAACP, is a member of both organizations.

“This means representation in our highest court that we’ve never seen or experienced before,” Schultz says. “That means we will have the lense of America.” Schult continued on to say this doesn’t give a complete representation of those in the country, but is a step in the right direction.

Throughout the confirmation process, people made arguments against Judge Jackson, citing she was nominated based on race or gender.

Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dames says she’s qualified, but worried her personal views will influence her decision making, further dividing parties. With the senate evenly divided, he says republicans need to focus on November’s elections.

“She meets all the experience qualifications, but Joe Biden ran as a uniter, and this pick was much further to the left than the people who voted for him were really expecting,” Dames explained.

Among her qualifications, Judge Jackson is a Harvard graduate and the first justice to have experience as a public defender.

Jackson also served as a Supreme Court clerk and vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Senator Patrick Leahy has been a strong advocate for her confirmation.

“I spent hours listening to her. I saw her intellect, her humility, her temperament on full display,” Leahy explained.

Senator Bernie Sanders also voted in favor of the confirmation saying, “Judge Jackson has proven through the confirmation process that she is not only immensely qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, but that she is committed to fairness and equal justice under the law”

Judge Jackson will not be sworn in until Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she’s replacing, steps down. That will likely be in late June or early July.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.