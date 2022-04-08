Advertisement

Winooski police searching for assault suspect

Dustin Blake
Dustin Blake(Courtesy: Winooski Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski Police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted in an assault.

He is Dustin Blake, 21, of Essex.

Police say Thursday night, Blake broke into a home in Winooski and hid until a woman came home. They say he then assaulted her, putting a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her.

When officers tried to arrest Blake, they say he took off.

If you know where to find him, call the police in Winooski at 802-655-0221.

