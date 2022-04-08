Winooski police searching for assault suspect

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski Police are asking the public for help finding a man wanted in an assault.

He is Dustin Blake, 21, of Essex.

Police say Thursday night, Blake broke into a home in Winooski and hid until a woman came home. They say he then assaulted her, putting a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her.

When officers tried to arrest Blake, they say he took off.

If you know where to find him, call the police in Winooski at 802-655-0221.

