BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We got a good soaking overnight and early this morning, but it turned out to be an ok day for most. We’ve seen some breaks of sun through the afternoon and evening, and showers have almost entirely moved out for the evening. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy evening, with thickening clouds Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, we aren’t done with that pesky low pressure system that has been bringing us wet weather quite yet. Showers will redevelop Saturday and will be most widespread in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm enough to support primarily rain for most areas, although high terrain areas will likely see some mixing with snow. Any location may briefly see some ice pellets mixing in or even an isolated rumble of thunder.

The weekend won’t be a total washout though. Between Saturday and Sunday, there will be some dry periods. Showers subside again Saturday evening, but re-develop Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, temperatures will be a bit cooler, promoting a rain/snow mix across much of the area. Accumulation isn’t expected outside of the mountains.

Showers finally clear out into Monday. Expect a pleasant start to next week with temperatures warming into the 50s. We will be on the outer edge of a ridge building into the eastern half of the US, meaning we’ll likely see a few weak disturbances slide through during the week, but temperatures will be nice through the week with plenty of 50s and low 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

